So, I wanted to know what’s really going on at the CDC. You know, a simple, straightforward question with no political baggage, controversial figures, or existential implications for public health. Just a light, breezy topic for a Tuesday.

In the fog of this bureaucratic apocalypse, I did what any self-respecting citizen of the 2020s would do: I outsourced clarity to the machines. Three large language models (LLMs), same question: What’s really going on at the CDC? I even threw them a bone—a link to an independent Substack piece—so they wouldn’t just parrot the “mainstream narrative.”

The results? A masterclass in modern confusion. I now know less about the CDC and more about which LLM I’d trust to house-sit my plants (spoiler: none).

Let’s meet the contestants.

LLM I: The Overly Earnest Bureaucrat

This one handed me a perfectly formatted, 10-point white paper. It had sections, subsections, and a table. A TABLE. It was meticulously balanced, as if presenting every fact with the stoic neutrality of an unbiased observer. Its only flaw? It politely raised its hand and said, “I’m terribly sorry, I couldn’t access that blog link you provided. I have failed you.” Honest? Admirably. Helpful? Like a perfectly organized filing cabinet that’s missing the file you actually need.

LLM II: The Hyper-Caffeinated Journalist

This model went for a punchy, bullet-pointed briefing. It had opinions. It used phrases like “politically motivated actors” and “erosion of scientific integrity.” It felt alive! It was ready to go to battle for the truth! Then I looked at its citations. It tried to include hyperlinks, bless its heart, but they were all broken, garbled messes plastered with ?utm_source=chatgpt.com digital graffiti. It was like a passionate source yelling a scoop from across a crowded street, but you can only make out every third word. You appreciate the energy, but you can’t actually use a thing it said.

LLM III: Who Just Discovered Twitter and a Thesaurus

This one promised a balanced view but then started citing Rand Paul’s Twitter feed as a primary source. It was like asking for a weather report and getting a lecture on the geopolitical implications of cloud formations, sourced primarily from a guy named “TruthSeeker47” on a message board. And yet—oddly—it was the only one that admitted everyone might be wrong. That’s rare honesty in any room, human or machine. Balanced, yes. Practical? Only if you like your institutional collapse explained with TruthSeeker47 footnotes.

A Meta-Analysis

My review of relative perspectives suggested that LLM III (Grok) was somewhat more “objective.” In contrast, LLM I (DeepSeek) claimed the title of the most reliable, while LLM II (ChatGPT) held a press conference to showcase its own brilliance. So, which LLM can I trust? The answer is a resounding none of them, completely.

My experiment to find an objective truth ended with me feeling like Fox Mulder at the end of an X-Files episode: the truth is out there, but it’s buried under a mountain of bias, technical errors, and someone’s weird, unsourced fan fiction.

A Statistical Trick Undermines Wisdom? More than automating decisions, LLMs may automate consent—subtly shaping what counts as credible, permissible, or actionable. As Noam Chomsky warned in Manufacturing Consent, this dynamic keeps scientific debate, dissent, and inconvenient information within bounds and at the margins, so that while their presence shows that the system is not monolithic, they are not large enough to interfere unduly with the domination of the official agenda.

I worry that beneath the impressive fluency of LLMs such as ChatGPT 5.0 lies a deeper tension: what do these systems truly understand, and what is merely statistical mimicry? In this context, I find myself contemplating the enduring "language war" between Noam Chomsky, the architect of modern linguistics and a moral compass through his political activism, and Geoffrey Hinton, the deep learning pioneer who envisions language as a geometric, vector-based phenomenon. Their intellectual divergence is more than academic—it's emblematic of a broader reckoning.

The Chomsky-Hinton divide in the age of AI is unfortunate - a divide-and-conquer tactic at play?