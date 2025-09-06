The recent Senate hearing with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was more than just a political shouting match; it was a live-action case study in how our media operates across different levels of consciousness. By analyzing the sentiment (using multiple LLMs as in What Patients Say Matters How AI Analyzes Sentiment to Improve Generic Drug Oversight), mainstream media and alternative platforms like Substack through the lens of Robert Kegan’s Orders of Consciousness, we can see the deep divide in how we process information and authority. This approach allows us to go beyond simple political conflict and understand the underlying psychological stages at play.

What the Hierarchy of Consciousness Means.

Kegan's framework describes how the human mind evolves through different stages of meaning-making. For our purposes of his case study, I focus on two key stages:

The Third Order: The Socialized Mind. This is the mind shaped by external authority. It defaults to the norms, values, and beliefs of its group—be that a political party, a media outlet, or a social circle. Its core motivation is to fit in and gain approval. The discourse at this stage is often emotionally charged, reliant on group identity, and defined by a clear "us vs. them" narrative.

The Fourth Order: The Self-Authored Mind. This mind moves beyond external authority to create its own internal system of values. It's guided by its own vision, principles, and beliefs. The discourse at this stage is less about group conformity and more about expressing a unique perspective, critiquing systems, and building a new framework.

Why It Matters: Mainstream vs. Substack

My analysis of the RFK Jr. hearing reveals a fascinating split.

Mainstream media reports, such as those from The Guardian, The Washington Post, and Associated Press, operate almost exclusively from the Third Order of Consciousness. They defer to established authorities (U.S. senators) and reinforce a collective identity that views Kennedy as a dangerous outlier. The language is combative and accusatory, framing the event as a defensive action against a perceived threat to the “settled” science and public health stance taken.

A reactive stance, a defense of the status quo.

On the other hand, the Substack posts, while often emotionally charged and defined by a group identity ("reformers”, "frontline doctor"), demonstrate a significant move toward the Fourth Order. They reject the authority of mainstream institutions and seek to create a new, self-authored narrative. The sentiment is triumphant and defiant, framing the hearing not as a failure for Kennedy but as a victory against ”entrenched interest”. They cite their own data analysis and technical or legal argument to justify their position, building a new system of meaning outside of the established mainstream.

A Way Forward

The path forward is to move closer to the truth in a way that is transparent and builds trust. Actual progress in part lies in developing the Fifth Order of Consciousness, a mind that can hold both narratives without needing to collapse into one or the other. It's the ability to see the inherent paradox and keep the tension between opposing viewpoints.

How do we do this?

Acknowledge the Third Order. The "us vs. them" narrative is a natural stage of human development. Instead of demonizing it, we must first recognize its existence in ourselves and in the media we consume. Cultivate the Fourth Order. We must actively build our own, unique understanding of complex issues. This means seeking information not to confirm our biases, but to challenge them. We must look for sources that critique their own systems and engage in nuanced analysis, which i hard to find. Yet there seems to be a crack - the subtle critiques of the hearing found in TIME Magazine and The Washington Post. The TIME Magazine critique offered a subtle acknowledgment that the congressional proceeding failed to reach a higher order of consciousness. Characterizing the hearing as a "show" and "performance," the publication noted that senators chose to "yell at RFK Jr. instead of using their power to stop him"—a critique that implies the event was more theatrical than a serious attempt to probe, advise, and resolve issues. This approach highlights a key deficiency in the proceedings, where the pursuit of substantive solutions was overshadowed by performative conflict. The Washington Post's critique of the hearing subtly acknowledged a higher-order issue by highlighting the systemic chaos and turmoil created by Kennedy’s leadership. The outlet may have taken a step beyond partisan grilling to detail how both Republicans and Democrats expressed unease and pointed out specific contradictions in Kennedy’s testimony—such as his praise for 'Operation Warp Speed' while simultaneously disparaging the COVID-19 vaccine—a critique that probes the coherence of his self-authored beliefs rather than simply attacking his group identity. Practice the Fifth Order. This is the ultimate goal. It requires us to listen not just for what is said, but for what is unsaid. It means seeking to understand the underlying values and fears of those we disagree with. The practice of moving from"I'm right, you're wrong" to "I see why you think that way, and here is how I think" is the bridge to a more integrated and mature form of discourse.

The current structure of Senate hearings often reinforces Third-Order, ”us vs. them" thinking. To move beyond this, these changes could be made:

Shift from Interrogation to Inquiry : The purpose of the hearing should be reframed. Instead of a fact-checking or accusatory session, it should be an inquiry designed to detect blind spots and understand a complex system with ontological honesty (e.g., questioning the classification of LNP-mRNA as in the same class as an attenuated viral vaccine) and epiemic humility. This approach would incorporate Design Thinking and a Systems Approach, creating a format for a more open and free-flowing discussion [about the COVID-19 vaccines].

Establish a Shared Factual Baseline : Before the hearing begins, all parties could agree on a set of undisputed definitions, facts, and data. A specific meeting should be called to resolve disputed definitions, facts, and data. This would prevent the event from devolving into a debate over basic information, as seen in the hearing's devolving into” false" and “misleading" attacks.

Introduce a Facilitator: An impartial facilitator, external to both the committee and the witness, could ensure the conversation remains focused on systemic issues and prevents personal attacks and "shouting matches". The facilitator's role would be to clarify misunderstandings and encourage each party to listen to the other’s underlying concerns.

How RFK Jr. and Committee Chairpersons Could Have Changed the Process

To practice the Fifth Order, both sides would need to listen for what is unsaid—the underlying fears and values driving the conversation.

What Committee Chairpersons Could Have Done Differently : Instead of framing the hearing as a grilling over chaos at the CDC, the Chairpersons could have acknowledged the legitimate public trust issues related to public health. They could have opened with a statement like, ”We hear the public's concerns about the CDC and the government’s COVID-19 response. Our goal today is to understand your proposed systemic changes to restore that trust.” This approach would have invited dialogue rather than confrontation. They could have also facilitated a shift in questions away from gotcha moments (with repeed reminders by the Chairperson) and focused on the reasons behind Kennedy’s decisions, such as his move to remove officials and his new framework.

What RFK Jr. Could Have Done Differently: While his opening statement presented a clear, Fourth-Order vision for systemic reform, Kennedy’s responses could have considered with empathy the lower order of consciousness underpinning the questions and the criticism and replied embodying more of the Fifth Order, instead of simply pushing back against accusations. This approach would demonstrate that he hears the senator’s fears—which are often about losing control and authority—while still defending his vision.

These suggestions are grounded in established communication and conflict resolution principles, but their implementation would face considerable political resistance.

Shared Factual Baseline: This is perhaps the most practical and crucial first step. While challenging to achieve in a highly polarized environment, mechanisms for establishing a shared set of data and facts exist. Organizations could be appointed to curate a non-partisan, pre-hearing fact sheet. This would prevent the conversation from devolving into a debate over basic information and allow all parties to focus on a deeper discussion of policy. Reframing, from Interrogation to Inquiry: This is a major cultural shift that would require a new rule-set for committee proceedings. While challenging, it’s not unprecedented. The Senate has used formats like "roundtable discussion" or "expert forum" in the past, which could be adapted or, better yet, align with the FDA and CDC advisory committees and invite their members when appropriate. It must be acknowledged that the primary hurdle would be a political one: senators often use hearings as a platform for public performance, not genuine inquiry. Shifting to an inquiry format would mean sacrificing a valuable public relations opportunity for the sake of substantive dialogue. Herein, education systems and honest media have a role to play in educating the citizens. Introducing a Facilitator: This is an efficient and effective tool used in many high-stakes negotiations and mediations. An impartial facilitator could keep the conversation focused on systemic issues and prevent personal attacks. The Senate could establish a roster of respected, non-partisan figures—former judges, academics, or civil servants—to serve in this role. The resistance here would be a matter of pride and control; senators might not want to cede authority to an outside party.

The CDC vaccine panel will meet on September 18

To ensure a Fourth Order of Consciousness prevails at the CDC vaccine advisory committee meeting, the process should emphasize a self-authored, evidence-based approach rather than group loyalty or external authority. This requires moving from an "us vs. them" mindset to shared values of transparency and scientific rigor.

Conflict-of-Interest Framework: A conflict of interest can be ideological as well as financial, potentially hindering participation in an evidence-based process. It's essential to vet members properly by considering whether: (i) they have publicly changed their stance on major issues based on new evidence, (ii) they engage constructively with opposing viewpoints, and (iii) their discourse focuses on systemic issues rather than personal attacks or emotional appeals. A conflict based on a person's Order of Consciousness may show up as follows: Ideological Entrenchment: The individual ignores scientific data that contradict their group's beliefs, regardless of the evidence’s quality. Refusal to Acknowledge Nuance: Complex public health issues are framed as an "us vs. them" situation, dismissing the possibility of common ground. Adherence to Dogma: The person cannot change their mind despite compelling evidence because their views are tied to group identity rather than personal beliefs.

Promote Inquiry: The questions posed to the members should demand critical thinking and data analysis rather than advocating for a specific viewpoint. This will transform the meeting from a debate to an exploration of factual evidence.

Focus on Evidence : The agenda must prioritize scientific and clinical evidence. The committee should encourage diverse perspectives, preventing a one-sided view, and function as a scientific forum for debate rather than a political body voting on predetermined outcomes.

Mandate Transparency: All data, including clinical trial results and adverse event reports, should be accessible to the public and committee members before the meeting to ensure decisions are based on consistent information.

Closing thoughts

The recent Senate hearing with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was a powerful reflection of a society grappling with its own cognitive maturity. Our analysis reveals a fragmented media landscape where both mainstream and alternative sides are embroiled in a Third-Order battle of "us vs. them". Yet, within this conflict, a critical tension is emerging.

Parts of the mainstream media, despite their Third-Order loyalty to the institutional status quo and stakeholders, are beginning to show a glimmer of a nascent Fourth Order. Its subtle critiques of the hearing's performative nature and its focus on systemic chaos suggest a growing, albeit reluctant, self-authored frustration with the established order. Similarly, Kennedy's Fourth-Order, self-authored vision for reform is consistently undermined by Third-Order attacks on the "other side".

This is the central paradox: we cannot move forward until both sides learn to transcend their own psychological stage. The path to a Fifth-Order consciousness—one that can hold paradox and find a way forward—is not about winning the argument. It's about building a new framework where dialogue and inquiry are the ultimate goals. Acknowledging that the senator yelling at Kennedy is likely operating from the same level of consciousness as the activist yelling back at them is the first step. The path forward is not about winning; it’s about transcending.