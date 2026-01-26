Ajaz’s Newsletter

The Society of Problem Solvers
1dEdited

Rebuilding any corrupted system requires 3 things:

1) radical transaprency

2) results

3) the ability for the people with skin in the game to be able to help change and evolve the system over time

We have lost trust in the whole medical system because it has failed us on all 3 fronts. As most of our important systems have.

EthicsMatters
2d

Well said !!

