Ajaz Hussain
2d

Short Bullet-Point Summary of First-Principles Process:

- Anchor in Atomic Verifiables: Start exclusively with raw, countable facts (death counts, exact r-values, policy documents, sample sizes) — never headlines or interpretations.

- Deconstruct Every Claim: Break each assertion down to its fundamental components (data structure, temporality, assumptions, mechanisms).

- Apply Bias-Purge Checklist: Explicitly reject automatic trust in peer review, assume good intent until disproven, demand full exclusion of alternatives, and treat both human emotion and AI output as suspect.

- Iterative Weighting: Re-assign explicit weights to every explanatory factor after each new verifiable input, updating conclusions transparently.

- Precision Language Discipline: Eliminate rhetorical leaps; correct overstatements (e.g., “ecological fallacy” → “genuine group-level signal requiring explanation”).

- Transparency Loop: Show the reasoning chain and weight changes in every response so evolution is fully auditable.

Result: Human and AI biases were systematically stripped; contradictory data converged into a stable, multifactorial picture without polarization or overconfidence.

Erle Davis
2d

I love the bullet-point summary. I'm a firm believer in the first principles approach. I find most arguments have a blind spot, which isn't surprising because very few have a broad enough perspective on what needs to be considered when they construct their explanation. For example, in many of the current medical debates, there is no rigor where all relevant factors are identified a priori. Forward progress can't be gated on historical frequency of beliefs or emergent complex explanations developed for cherry-picked data. First principals mean you can't move forward when a logic block is encountered or if you want to jump to your grand theory of vaccine injury only to discover that you've redefined what a cell is or if you're using a data source you call valid even though you can't explain why the phenomenon that you're explaining is present in this source but not numerous other analogous sources that have always shown consistency. Likewise, parsimony need be acknowledged as relevant. I do think Bayesian approaches are valid to help rule out observations when definitive prior knowledge indicates the data are extremely unlikely. I think the mRNA vaccines are a great example. The idea that this was a brand new, rushed technology is wrong but so is the idea that everything was known about how to produce the most efficacious and safe vaccine. As we work from what is known about mRNA, we know we have to assign proper weights to what we "might" know. Expertise is needed to assign weights but concensus doesn't warrant a high weight in an area not adequately explored or where a single existing explanation lacks quality supporting evidence. Quality AI might be an assistant that helps find gaps and weaknesses in our explanations leading to refinement or abandonment. Of course, this will require the right training data for the network.

