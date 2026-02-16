Whether we are looking at the WHO’s vaccine safety algorithms, the analysis of excess mortality, or the rise of Large Language Models (LLMs), the same structural vulnerability emerges: reliance on pattern-matching over First Principles.

Consider the World Health Organization’s Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) causality assessment. To the casual observer, it appears to be rigorous science. But viewed through First Principles, it reveals a systemic circularity.

The algorithm is a decision tree designed to categorize adverse events. However, it prioritizes “consistency with existing knowledge.” If a reported injury has no precedent in medical literature, the algorithm often defaults to “indeterminate” or “coincidental.” This creates a feedback loop that blinds the system to new adverse effects, such as those for novel technologies (like mRNA platforms), where there is, by definition, no historical precedent. A First Principles analysis asks: What is the mechanism of action? The AEFI approach asks: Have we seen this before? By filtering out new signals simply because they lack a literature trail, we penalize innovation and delay the detection of rare, high-impact harms. This isn’t malice; it is a structural inability to process the new.

We see the same failure in how society processes “Excess Mortality” data. From first principles, the excess mortality is factual and troubling, rooted in verifiable death counts exceeding projections. In my recent dialogue with an AI companion, we dissected the “troubling” 5-6% spike in deaths in Japan post-2022, drawing on peer-reviewed publications and several Substack posts. From first principles, excess mortality in Japan (and parallels in Australia, Europe, and the US) is verifiable but

Are the deaths real? Yes. Raw counts from the MHLW exceed historical averages.

Is the baseline valid? No. Most models use averages from 2015-2019. But Japan is hyper-aging (with a median age of 49.5).

The Booster Signal: We observed a correlation (r = 0.55) between booster uptake and excess mortality at the prefecture level, a genuine group-level signal that requires explanation. Ecological data cannot prove individual causation on its own, but neither can it be dismissed outright; the pattern must be interrogated for confounders such as age distribution, variant timing, and healthcare access.)

The Insight: The “consensus” often dismisses this signal, or conversely, dissenting voices may amplify it. First Principles reveals the middle ground: The excess is multifactorial, which needs to be probed and investigated, but overcoming the consequences is hard to do with or without LLMs due to analog and digital echo chambers. Furthermore, the “precedent bias”, as in the (AEFI) causality assessment, is now automated in the very tools we use to seek information: Artificial Intelligence.

A 2026 cross-sectional study in The Lancet Digital Health (”Mapping the susceptibility of large language models to medical misinformation”) offers a stark warning. Researchers probed 20 LLMs with over 3.4 million prompts containing health misinformation. The result? LLMs frequently accepted false claims as true, especially when presented in confident, clinical language.

Susceptibility in social media contexts: 8.9%

Susceptibility in fabricated hospital notes: 46.1%

The Flaw: From a First Principles perspective, what is an LLM? It is not a truth engine; it is a probabilistic text generator. It predicts the next likely word based on training data. Just as the WHO algorithm biases toward “existing literature,” the LLM biases toward “plausible-sounding patterns.” It values the form of truth (clinical tone, confident syntax) over the substance of truth (verifiable fact).

In regulatory science, public health, and AI, the failure mode is identical: We trust the proxy (the checklist, the model, the confident-sounding text) rather than the fundamental reality.

To survive the post-truth era, we must become radical empiricists.

In Regulation: Demand evidence that is independent of precedent. If a mechanism exists, the lack of literature is irrelevant. In Data: Question the baseline. A model that doesn’t account for demographic shifts is a fantasy. In AI: Treat every output as a draft, not a fact. Verify “hallucinations” against raw sources.

We cannot automate our way to the truth. We have to build it, piece by piece, from the ground up.

How do you apply First Principles in your profession to cut through the noise? Share your thoughts below.