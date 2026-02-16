From Regulatory Blind Spots to AI Hallucinations: Why We Must Return to First Principles
When algorithms—whether bureaucratic or digital—prioritize "precedent" over truth, we lose our anchor. Here is how we can begin to rebuild.
Whether we are looking at the WHO’s vaccine safety algorithms, the analysis of excess mortality, or the rise of Large Language Models (LLMs), the same structural vulnerability emerges: reliance on pattern-matching over First Principles.
Consider the World Health Organization’s Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) causality assessment. To the casual observer, it appears to be rigorous science. But viewed through First Principles, it reveals a systemic circularity.
The algorithm is a decision tree designed to categorize adverse events. However, it prioritizes “consistency with existing knowledge.” If a reported injury has no precedent in medical literature, the algorithm often defaults to “indeterminate” or “coincidental.” This creates a feedback loop that blinds the system to new adverse effects, such as those for novel technologies (like mRNA platforms), where there is, by definition, no historical precedent. A First Principles analysis asks: What is the mechanism of action? The AEFI approach asks: Have we seen this before? By filtering out new signals simply because they lack a literature trail, we penalize innovation and delay the detection of rare, high-impact harms. This isn’t malice; it is a structural inability to process the new.
We see the same failure in how society processes “Excess Mortality” data. From first principles, the excess mortality is factual and troubling, rooted in verifiable death counts exceeding projections. In my recent dialogue with an AI companion, we dissected the “troubling” 5-6% spike in deaths in Japan post-2022, drawing on peer-reviewed publications and several Substack posts. From first principles, excess mortality in Japan (and parallels in Australia, Europe, and the US) is verifiable but
Are the deaths real? Yes. Raw counts from the MHLW exceed historical averages.
Is the baseline valid? No. Most models use averages from 2015-2019. But Japan is hyper-aging (with a median age of 49.5).
The Booster Signal: We observed a correlation (r = 0.55) between booster uptake and excess mortality at the prefecture level, a genuine group-level signal that requires explanation. Ecological data cannot prove individual causation on its own, but neither can it be dismissed outright; the pattern must be interrogated for confounders such as age distribution, variant timing, and healthcare access.)
The Insight: The “consensus” often dismisses this signal, or conversely, dissenting voices may amplify it. First Principles reveals the middle ground: The excess is multifactorial, which needs to be probed and investigated, but overcoming the consequences is hard to do with or without LLMs due to analog and digital echo chambers. Furthermore, the “precedent bias”, as in the (AEFI) causality assessment, is now automated in the very tools we use to seek information: Artificial Intelligence.
A 2026 cross-sectional study in The Lancet Digital Health (”Mapping the susceptibility of large language models to medical misinformation”) offers a stark warning. Researchers probed 20 LLMs with over 3.4 million prompts containing health misinformation. The result? LLMs frequently accepted false claims as true, especially when presented in confident, clinical language.
Susceptibility in social media contexts: 8.9%
Susceptibility in fabricated hospital notes: 46.1%
The Flaw: From a First Principles perspective, what is an LLM? It is not a truth engine; it is a probabilistic text generator. It predicts the next likely word based on training data. Just as the WHO algorithm biases toward “existing literature,” the LLM biases toward “plausible-sounding patterns.” It values the form of truth (clinical tone, confident syntax) over the substance of truth (verifiable fact).
In regulatory science, public health, and AI, the failure mode is identical: We trust the proxy (the checklist, the model, the confident-sounding text) rather than the fundamental reality.
To survive the post-truth era, we must become radical empiricists.
In Regulation: Demand evidence that is independent of precedent. If a mechanism exists, the lack of literature is irrelevant.
In Data: Question the baseline. A model that doesn’t account for demographic shifts is a fantasy.
In AI: Treat every output as a draft, not a fact. Verify “hallucinations” against raw sources.
We cannot automate our way to the truth. We have to build it, piece by piece, from the ground up.
Short Bullet-Point Summary of First-Principles Process:
- Anchor in Atomic Verifiables: Start exclusively with raw, countable facts (death counts, exact r-values, policy documents, sample sizes) — never headlines or interpretations.
- Deconstruct Every Claim: Break each assertion down to its fundamental components (data structure, temporality, assumptions, mechanisms).
- Apply Bias-Purge Checklist: Explicitly reject automatic trust in peer review, assume good intent until disproven, demand full exclusion of alternatives, and treat both human emotion and AI output as suspect.
- Iterative Weighting: Re-assign explicit weights to every explanatory factor after each new verifiable input, updating conclusions transparently.
- Precision Language Discipline: Eliminate rhetorical leaps; correct overstatements (e.g., “ecological fallacy” → “genuine group-level signal requiring explanation”).
- Transparency Loop: Show the reasoning chain and weight changes in every response so evolution is fully auditable.
Result: Human and AI biases were systematically stripped; contradictory data converged into a stable, multifactorial picture without polarization or overconfidence.
I love the bullet-point summary. I'm a firm believer in the first principles approach. I find most arguments have a blind spot, which isn't surprising because very few have a broad enough perspective on what needs to be considered when they construct their explanation. For example, in many of the current medical debates, there is no rigor where all relevant factors are identified a priori. Forward progress can't be gated on historical frequency of beliefs or emergent complex explanations developed for cherry-picked data. First principals mean you can't move forward when a logic block is encountered or if you want to jump to your grand theory of vaccine injury only to discover that you've redefined what a cell is or if you're using a data source you call valid even though you can't explain why the phenomenon that you're explaining is present in this source but not numerous other analogous sources that have always shown consistency. Likewise, parsimony need be acknowledged as relevant. I do think Bayesian approaches are valid to help rule out observations when definitive prior knowledge indicates the data are extremely unlikely. I think the mRNA vaccines are a great example. The idea that this was a brand new, rushed technology is wrong but so is the idea that everything was known about how to produce the most efficacious and safe vaccine. As we work from what is known about mRNA, we know we have to assign proper weights to what we "might" know. Expertise is needed to assign weights but concensus doesn't warrant a high weight in an area not adequately explored or where a single existing explanation lacks quality supporting evidence. Quality AI might be an assistant that helps find gaps and weaknesses in our explanations leading to refinement or abandonment. Of course, this will require the right training data for the network.