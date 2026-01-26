Ajaz’s Newsletter

Ajaz’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Offsc℞ipt Pharmacist's avatar
The Offsc℞ipt Pharmacist
10h

I agree. First principle thinking is foundational. But I believe institutions cannot remain moral, or do their jobs unless their members believe that truth and moral order exist independently of institutional authority. Without that commitment, first-principles reasoning become tools of justification rather than constraints on power.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ajaz Hussain · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture