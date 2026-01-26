In the relentless march of time, history has a way of sorting the wise from the misguided, the principled from the expedient. But what does it mean to be on the “right side” of it? The phrase evokes moral clarity, yet in our divided world, it’s often weaponized in hindsight. For this post, I draw inspiration from Iain McGilchrist’s seminal 2009 book, The Master and His Emissary: The Divided Brain and the Making of the Western World. McGilchrist argues that the left hemisphere of the brain—analytical, reductive, and focused on parts—has come to dominate Western thought, often at the expense of the right hemisphere’s holistic, contextual, and empathetic perspective. The “right side” of history, then, isn’t just about being correct; it’s a reminder to embrace right-hemisphere thinking: seeing the big picture, integrating contradictions, and fostering genuine wisdom.

This duality is at the heart of why I advocate returning to first principles—breaking down complex issues to their most basic, undeniable truths and rebuilding logically from there. It’s a method that counters left-hemisphere overreach: the rush to surrogates, untested assumptions, and one-size-fits-all solutions. In our discussions here, we’ve applied this to the COVID-19 public health response, revealing systemic flaws. Today, let’s expand that lens to broader social contexts, including the intriguing case of Noam Chomsky’s post-2008 relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Just as we can audit a public health policy for structural flaws, we can audit the psychological architecture of our “intellectual heroes.” The same left-brain detachment that reduces a pandemic to a case count can reduce a human interaction to a transaction. How does first-principles scrutiny expose not just ethical lapses but deeper questions of psychological maturity and orders of consciousness? And ultimately, how can this approach guide us to history’s “right side”?

First Principles in Action: Lessons from COVID-19

The pandemic was a crucible for decision-making under uncertainty. From a first-principles view, we start with basics: Diseases spread via transmission; interventions must minimize net harm (benefits minus risks); evidence prioritizes clinical outcomes over surrogates (mere proxies for health, like antibody levels).

Yet, as we’ve explored, the response often deviated:

Untested Assumptions : PCR tests detected genetic fragments, but equating positives to active, transmissible infections inflated case counts. This leap—absence of proof treated as proof of mandates—triggered overbroad emergencies without continual validation.

One-Size-Fits-All Fallacy : Vaccine mandates and booster requirements ignored differential risk profiles. For healthy young adults, absolute risks were minuscule, tipping the balance toward harms that are discounted. Maturity demands stratification—yet policies remained rigid, failing to adapt as data on waning efficacy and variant-specific limits emerged.

Surrogate Overreach: Antibody increases post-booster were hailed as “effectiveness,” but titers aren’t destiny. They correlate partially with protection but ignore cellular immunity, context, and long-term outcomes. This left-hemisphere reductionism—focusing on metrics over holistic health—eroded trust when real-world breakthroughs contradicted the narrative.

These weren’t mere errors; they reflected a lack of corrective feedback. Assumptions hardened, peer review faltered under pressure and censorship, and adaptations lagged. McGilchrist might see this as left-brain dominance: Analytical tools (tests, models) detached from right-brain empathy for societal costs, victim impacts, and human complexity.

The result? Polarization and distrust. But first principles offer redemption: By rebuilding from observables (e.g., age-stratified data), we foster nuanced, humane responses that align with the right hemisphere’s integrative wisdom.

Expanding to Social Contexts: The Chomsky-Epstein Enigma

First principles aren’t confined to science; they illuminate social and ethical landscapes too. Consider Noam Chomsky, the intellectual giant whose critiques of power, imperialism, and exploitation have shaped leftist thought for decades. Yet, post-2008—after Epstein’s conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor—Chomsky maintained documented ties: Multiple meetings (e.g., 2015 dinners with Woody Allen and Ehud Barak), emails on science and politics, and a $270,000 financial wire facilitated by Epstein for an account restructuring [1-7].

From basics:

Observable Facts : These interactions are undeniable, drawn from emails and reports. Chomsky confirmed them, framing meetings as intellectual and group-based, with Epstein having “served his sentence.”

Ethical Risks: Association with a convicted predator carries reputational weight—but more profoundly, it probes maturity. Why engage someone linked to systemic harm, especially as a critic of elite impunity?

This isn’t mere “guilt by association” (a logical fallacy). It raises questions of orders of consciousness, per Robert Kegan’s developmental model (echoing McGilchrist’s brain divide). At lower stages, decisions might prioritize self-interest (intellectual curiosity) or social norms (”sentence served”). Chomsky’s defense aligns with an Institutional Mind (Order 4): Rigid adherence to a legal system or rule of law, viewing redemption as complete post-sentence. Yet, the failure here is the lack of Self-Transforming capacity (Order 5): The ability to hold the complexity of one’s integrity against the toxicity of the association, integrating the victim’s enduring reality and moral contamination beyond legal absolution. Did this reflect a blind spot in empathy, or a mature dialectic holding “flawed person” and “valuable discourse” in tension? Without deeper insight, it invites scrutiny: Maturity evolves through self-reflection on such choices, especially for public moralists.

This scrutiny takes on personal resonance for me. In my August 2025 LinkedIn newsletter post, A Statistical Trick Undermines Wisdom? The Chomsky-Hinton Divide in the Age of AI, I held Chomsky in high regard, drawing on his linguistic theories to critique AI’s statistical mimicry. As a grandfather and former regulator, I saw his emphasis on innate grammar and symbolic structure as a bulwark against hollow technological “progress”—an emphasis that echoed my own experiences in pharmaceutical science, where true advancement demands epistemic humility beyond data-driven efficiency. Chomsky’s warnings about LLMs (large language models) as “high-tech plagiarism” and tools for propaganda aligned with my concerns about the FDA’s AI adoption, such as the Elsa tool, which could potentially automate opacity rather than insight.

But revelations of his post-2008 ties to Epstein compel a first-principles reexamination. The facts—meetings, communications, financial logistics—don’t disprove his ideas but probe their source: Does intellectual rigor extend to personal ethics? In my post, I intuitively favored Chomsky’s insight, seeing children’s effortless language acquisition as evidence of innate structures. Yet now, applying basics: If one critiques elite exploitation publicly while engaging a convicted exploiter privately, does this signal compartmentalization—a left-brain focus on “sentence served” over right-brain empathy for victims? It doesn’t invalidate his AI critiques (which stand on merit), but it invites maturity questions: Higher consciousness would integrate such contradictions, perhaps prompting public reflection or distance. For me, this nuance doesn’t diminish Chomsky’s contributions but humanizes the need for ongoing scrutiny—even of heroes—to align influence with integrity.

In broader social terms, this exemplifies “Uniparty” dynamics—elites transcending ideology in networks of access. First principles demand: Separate facts (ties existed) from inferences (compromise?); test assumptions (intent innocent?); adapt judgments to evidence. Discounting maturity questions here risks excusing lapses that erode trust in thought leaders.

The Right Side: Integrating Hemispheres Through First Principles

McGilchrist warns that left-hemisphere hegemony fragments our world—reducing pandemics to metrics, ethics to legalities. The right side of history requires balance: analytical rigor (first-principles deconstruction) fused with a holistic vision (empathy, adaptation, complexity).

In COVID-19, this means policies that evolve with stratified data, prioritizing human costs. In social critiques like Chomsky-Epstein, it means probing maturity without witch hunts—fostering growth through transparent reasoning.

To be on history’s right side:

Deconstruct Ruthlessly : Question surrogates, assumptions, and uniformities.

Rebuild Holistically : Integrate empathy, context, and feedback.

Embrace Maturity: Higher consciousness holds tensions—curiosity and caution, critique and self-scrutiny.

Where in your own life have you settled for a ‘left-brain’ metric (a salary, a title, a rule) at the cost of a ‘right-brain’ truth? Let’s thread sovereignty together.

