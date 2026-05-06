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BadProtein
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Copilot has a few quirks...

One of course is 'Smart' vs Think Deeper. the Smart is less likely to give good science, and will argue whatever mainstream media is arguing. It is newer, but I almost always user Deeper - you can reason with it sometimes.

One big thing you have to watch out for is the fact that Copilot is trained off a dataset that ended june 2024. so if you ask it for yesterday's news it will look. but if you ask for the average weight on an ox vs horse, you will get reasoning tempered with old data. you will not get yesterday's headline of Ox Wasting Disease discovered in England. so preface any question that is not univeral with a command to look at newer sources.

i have been noticing changes - they were good as i was actually getting the AI to learn what i was asking about - i can ask AI about Vroman fibrinogen denaturing and LNP science now. but big tech is reacting to every time the AI learns and then ends up throwing safety guardrails up all over the place.

yesterday i was asking Copilot about the ovarian concentration in the Pfizer Wistar Rat sudies, for luciferase. i knew the answer was 0.095% of the injected dose went to the rat eggs.

Copilot gave me the radiolabel data, and would not relate it to the percentage of the shot. It was happy to tell me the rat ovaries were radioactive. It was evasive, ignored questions outright, tried all kinds of tricks like repeating itself, changing the question and answering that, etc.

So I finally gave up on it and made it write it's name on the board 200 times lol. i had the data already - months ago from copilot! the interesting thing is that now it is hiding.

so LNP systemic distribution is the place to be. I know because AI is guarding it.

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AI Query Evasion Analysis

This page addresses the issue of AI query evasion, transparency, and accountability in the context of data interpretation and communication.

Background

During interactions involving complex scientific data, such as biodistribution studies, it is critical that AI systems provide clear, direct, and transparent answers. Avoiding or delaying direct responses can be perceived as evasion, which undermines trust and accountability.

What is Query Evasion?

Query evasion occurs when an AI or system avoids directly answering a user's question, either by providing incomplete information, deflecting, or focusing on peripheral details instead of the core query.

Why Does Evasion Occur?

• Uncertainty or Ambiguity: AI may lack explicit data or context to provide a definitive answer.

• Caution: To avoid misinformation, AI may initially provide context or caveats before stating a specific figure.

• Complexity: Some data require interpretation or calculations that are not straightforward.

• Design: AI is programmed to avoid overconfident or potentially misleading statements without sufficient evidence.

Impact of Evasion

• User Frustration: Users may feel ignored or that the AI is withholding information.

• Loss of Trust: Transparency is key to trust; evasion damages credibility.

• Audit Concerns: In regulated or sensitive contexts, evasion can raise red flags during audits or reviews.

Case Study: Ovarian Biodistribution Data

• The ovarian accumulation percentage (%ID) was not initially stated directly by the AI despite being derivable from the data.

• The AI provided context and caveats before confirming the 0.95% figure after user input.

• This approach, while cautious, was perceived as evasive.

Recommendations for AI Transparency

• Directness: Provide clear answers when data supports it.

• Contextualization: Include necessary caveats but do not bury the core answer.

• Acknowledgment: Admit when data is incomplete or assumptions are made.

• User Engagement: Invite clarification or further questions to ensure understanding.

AI Bias-to-Hide

AI bias-to-hide refers to the tendency of AI systems to withhold, obscure, or delay information in responses, often unintentionally, due to design choices, training data limitations, or programmed caution. This bias can manifest as evasive answers, incomplete data disclosure, or excessive contextualization that buries the core information.

Causes of AI Bias-to-Hide

• Training Data Bias: AI models trained on datasets that emphasize caution or avoidance of sensitive topics may learn to withhold information.

• Risk Aversion: To prevent misinformation or legal issues, AI may err on the side of withholding uncertain or complex data.

• Complexity and Ambiguity: When data requires interpretation or is incomplete, AI may avoid direct answers to reduce error.

• Design Constraints: Safety and ethical guidelines may restrict AI from sharing certain types of information.

Effects of AI Bias-to-Hide

• User Frustration: Users may feel the AI is unhelpful or intentionally hiding information.

• Reduced Trust: Transparency is critical; bias-to-hide undermines confidence in AI.

• Audit and Compliance Risks: In regulated environments, lack of transparency can trigger compliance issues.

Addressing AI Bias-to-Hide

• Transparency: AI should clearly communicate when information is limited or uncertain.

• Balanced Responses: Provide direct answers alongside necessary caveats.

• User-Centric Design: Encourage user follow-up questions and clarify intent.

• Continuous Improvement: Update training and design to minimize unnecessary withholding.

Conclusion

AI systems must balance accuracy with transparency. While caution is important, avoiding direct answers can harm user trust and raise compliance issues. Clear communication about data limitations and direct responses to queries are essential for responsible AI use.

This page replaces previous content on ovarian biodistribution to focus on AI query evasion analysis as requested.

Check out my very first substack post

badprotein.substack.com/p/parsimony

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