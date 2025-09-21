Prologue

A canticle is more than a song—it is a sacred narrative, a lyrical unfolding of a life lived with intention. Not merely the story of one man, but the quiet accumulation of values, struggles, and insights carried across generations.

In this edition of my newsletter, I write not only as a public health observer, but as a grandfather—one who seeks to be wiser today than he was yesterday. I offer this reflection as a canticle of conscience, sung through the twilight zone of our current public health landscape.

This narrative centers on a moment of reckoning I sensed during the recent meeting of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), held September 18–19, 2025. Beneath the procedural updates and policy shifts, something deeper stirred—a quiet admission, a subtle change in tone.

The committee’s move toward “individual-risk-based decision making” in its updated guidance on coronavirus vaccinations marks more than a policy change. It signals a philosophical turning point—one that invites us to confront the need for ontological honesty and epistemic humility.

The CDC’s ACIP now advises that, for everyone aged six months to 64 years, COVID-19 vaccinations be guided by individual-based decision-making—acknowledging that the risk–benefit balance is most favorable for those at increased risk of severe disease and least for those who are not, according to the CDC’s own criteria.

As a former regulator confronting decades of one-size-fits-all mandates, I felt the ACIP announcement crack open the darkness like a fissure in a cave, admitting a single, hopeful beam of light. Yet as a grandfather, I know the path out of this public-health twilight remains unmapped. I trace this moment not with reproach but with reverence—for the complexity of science, the fragility of trust, and the enduring call to wisdom. This is my canticle of conscience—may it resonate with yours.

The Reckoning at ACIP

At the heart of the meeting’s reckoning were the remarks of Dr. Retsef Levi—MIT professor and Chair of the ACIP COVID-19 Workgroup—whose words marked a striking departure from long-standing public health narratives. His statements, “Subclinical myocarditis can cause death. It’s proven. It’s not questionable,” and “We are very much going to stay away from the narratives or statements of ‘safe and effective,’” did more than challenge convention. They signaled a seismic shift in how risk, evidence, and uncertainty will now be communicated within the regulatory ecosystem.

For years, the CDC maintained that post-vaccine myocarditis—particularly in younger populations—was overwhelmingly benign, with symptoms resolving quickly and heart function returning to normal in most cases by short-term follow-up (CDC, Last Reviewed: October 10, 2023). Levi’s candor punctured that narrative, replacing institutional reassurance with epistemic humility.

This divergence is not merely about myocarditis. It is about the very soul of public health communication: whether we cling to mantras that soothe, or embrace truths that unsettle but ultimately strengthen trust.

Who Is Right—and Who Gets Left Behind

That question should belong to the realm of ethics, science, and shared humanity. Yet here we are, watching it unfold as a political dilemma.

Ideally, years ago, this divergence would have sparked a deeper, more courageous debate—not merely about data interpretation, but about the full arc of scientific responsibility: recognizing errors, making meaningful corrections, and preventing future harm. More broadly, it would have called us to recommit to the philosophical foundations of public health itself.

What do we owe one another in moments of uncertainty? How do we navigate the tension between collective safety and individual agency? And when the evidence evolves, do our narratives evolve with it—or do they harden into dogma, shielding institutions from accountability while leaving the public in the shadows?

These are not rhetorical questions. They are compass points for rebuilding trust, renewing integrity, and restoring the soul of public health.

A Grandfather’s Witness: Lessons from the Web

As I navigate the twilight of public health discourse—not just as a former regulator, but as a grandfather—I find myself drawn to the digital commons, where truths flicker, distort, and sometimes illuminate. The web, for all its noise, has become a mirror of our collective conscience and confusion.

Here I have witnessed the slow unraveling of institutional certainty and the emergence of voices once dismissed as fringe, now echoing with [uncomfortable] clarity. Parents, clinicians, and researchers wrestle with the same questions I carry: What do we really know? Who decides what is safe? And when the narrative shifts, who is held accountable?

The lessons from the web are raw but revealing. They remind us that transparency is not a luxury—it is a lifeline. That humility in science is not weakness—it is wisdom. And that the most powerful truths often emerge not from podiums, but from the quiet persistence of those who refuse to be erased.

As a grandfather, I read these digital testimonies with reverence. They remind me that the path forward must be paved not only with data, but with dignity. Not only with policy, but with listening. And not only with innovation, but with the courage to confront our blind spots.

Closing Canticle

The ACIP’s shift is not the end of the story—it is the opening of a new chapter. A chapter where public health must learn to speak with honesty, to embrace uncertainty, and to honor the lived experiences of those it serves.

This is my canticle of conscience. May it resonate with yours, and may it help us chart a path from twilight toward dawn.