When the CDC unravels, even the LLMs can’t fake composure
LLMs, Lies, and Public Health
15 hrs ago
Ajaz Hussain
3
1
June 2025
AI to AI Peer Review — Assessment of the Truth-Seeking Process?
Did one language model lose its scientific compass—and did another model detect the deviations?
Jun 1
Ajaz Hussain
1
May 2025
The Science We Publish Reflects the Science We Practice
RFK Jr., Journal "Bans" & the Fractured Feedback Loop in Public Health
May 29
Ajaz Hussain
5
2
A "Mission Impossible" Formula for COVID-19 Vaccines
More than policy or procedure—it is a final reckoning!
May 24
Ajaz Hussain
3
Facing What We Don’t Know: Ontological Honesty and Epistemological Humility in COVID-19 Vaccine Policy
By a former FDA regulator and grandfather
May 22
Ajaz Hussain
2
2
The Failure to Warn: Science, Silence, and the Duty to Protect
By a former FDA regulator and grandfather
May 21
Ajaz Hussain
4
January 2025
Notebook LM's perspective on the Substack commentary by Carl Heneghan and Tom Jefferson regarding "the MHRA Papers."
Might AI hold some hope for a return to scientific debate?
Jan 10
Ajaz Hussain
2
December 2024
A Vision for Advancing Pharmaceutical Harm Reduction (2025-2030) through Care, Knowledge, and Wisdom
Integrating Substack Insights from Critics of the COVID-19 Pandemic Response
Dec 15, 2024
Ajaz Hussain
1
November 2024
Pharmaceutical Harm Reduction 2025-2030: In Pursuit of Wisdom
Care is Research, Knowledge is Power, But Wisdom is in Practice.
Nov 29, 2024
Ajaz Hussain
4
Spiking Heart Rate Variability
Overcoming Chronic Fight-or-Flight Response
Nov 22, 2024
Ajaz Hussain
2
The past transformed presents future options
What choices do we have?
Nov 5, 2024
Ajaz Hussain
2
April 2023
Keeping an open mind without boggling it is maturity.
A “tunnel vision” is easier to navigate without boggling our minds.
Apr 2, 2023
Ajaz Hussain
2
